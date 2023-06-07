European champion Jan Taylor living her dream after earning England selection at age of 60

SInce taking up the sport in 2018 Janet has quickly climbed the ranks to be a fully fledged England international and is now a European champion.

Born in Dewsbury and a former Earlsheaton High School pupil, Jan now lives in Wakefield and believes she is “living the dream”.

She told the Express how she came to take up walking football: "After losing my husband to cancer in 2015 I decided I needed a new focus in life. I've always played sport, rugby in my early years then hockey.

Jan Taylor with the European Championships trophy she helped England win.

"I joined Wakefield walking football in 2018 mainly because I wanted to get fit but also, I hated going to the gym – I came out more depressed than when I went in.

“Since then, I've never looked back. I went for England trials in 2021 and was selected to go to Italy last summer to play in the European Championships where I gained my first cap, playing in the ladies 40s / 50s team, I had just turned 60 at the time.”

In November Jan was selected to go to Sweden to play in the Winter Nations where she gained her second cap.

This year there is now a ladies England 60s team as well as the 40s and 50s and Jan played for them against Wales in a friendly in preparation for the European Championships which took place in Marseille, France last weekend.

Wakefield's Jan Taylor is loving life a a member of the England walking football team.

This event saw Jan enjoy fantastic success as part of the England line-up that became the first IWFF ladies 60s European champions.

“My story is about never giving up in life. Life’s for living, you don't know what's around the corner. Everybody dreams of things in life and I'm living my dream, playing for my country,” added Jan.

Jan Taylor pictured with her England walking football teammates.