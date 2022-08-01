England Women’s Euros win will inspire many young players, says club chairman

The England team lifting the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Trophy.

Last night, England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time to be crowned European champions for the first time, in front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley.

The tournament has been hailed a massive success in terms of attendance at matches and TV viewing figures, with many believing it will have changed women’s football forever.

Rob Smith, chairman of Dewsbury Rangers, said: “The success of the England women's team is huge for the growth of the girls' sector.

“For grassroots clubs such as ourselves it gives us the ammunition to target young female footballers who may not have otherwise got involved.

“It will inspire so many young players to start playing.