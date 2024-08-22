Dewsbury's Yousuf helps his team see off Arsenal and Aston Villa to win Premier League emerging talent competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A Dewsbury youngster is celebrating after playing a pivotal role in steering his team to victory in a prestigious Premier League competition.

Yousuf Yakub, who has just turned eight, helped his team, Bradford-based Frame 2 futsal beat established Premier League under 8s teams, such as Aston Villa and Arsenal.

They also dispatched West Brom and Leyton Orient to ensure Frame 2 came away as champions, winning all their tournament games at the Loughborough University staged event.

Yousuf, who has over 6,000 followers on Tik Tok (@officialyy16), has shown a keen interest for football from an early age and began playing football when he was just fours years old, not looking back since.

Yousuf Yakub is a Premier League emerging talent competition winner.

His development within the Frame 2 futsal squad resulted in him getting the prestigious opportunity to battle against young Premier League academy players.

Yousuf said: “I really enjoyed taking part in and winning the Premier League Emerging talent competition. I will continue working hard and take part in more competitions.”

Yousuf’s proud father Zak said: “Since gaining a place with the team, Yousuf has been somewhere that he loves and it shows.

"He has always played up an age group up in his grassroots team Savile Town FC and he has really enjoyed playing against the best players in his age group and above.

"To see his development throughout his time with the club has been fantastic.”

Yousuf can also be followed on instagram via @yy16official