Dewsbury Rangers Reserves boost hopes with Norristhorpe victory

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves handed themselves a relegation lifeline in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Four with a 4-2 win over Norristhorpe Reserves last Saturday.

A second straight win was enough to lift Rangers off the foot of the table as a series of defensive errors proved costly for Norristhorpe.

Just two points now separate 13th placed Rangers from 10th placed North Leeds Reserves.

Norristhorpe had 18 players unavailable and had two on debut and found themselves 4-0 down at half-time as they struggled to cope with the long ball tactics Rangers employed.

Danny Mountain pulled a goal back before Matty Reid scored straight from a corner to make it 4-2 only to then balloon a penalty over the crossbar to sum up a disappointing afternoon for the home side.

Dewsbury Rangers first team slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Whitkirk Rangers in Division One, with Caleb Awe scoring the game’s only goal.

Rangers are eighth with nine win and eight losses from 17 games.

Savile United moved to within one win of clinching the Division Five title thanks to a 4-0 win over Thornesians Thirds.

A brace apiece from Isan Safeer and Daanyaal Pandor secured Savile’s 17th win from 19 games with third placed Batelians the only side who can now catch United but are 10 points behind with four games to play.

Batelians slipped to a 5-1 defeat away to Middleton Park Reserves and trail second placed Morley Town Development by seven points with three games in hand.

Birama Diallo, Ansumana Kebbah, Matthew Watt, Ben Abbott and Osuman Sibidi struck for Middleton, who are fourth two points behind Batelians having played the same number of games

Middleton MoM was Ben Abbott.

Nigel Collins, who is 61 years old and travels from the north east each week to play, headed home Batelians consolation goal but they have their work cut out to secure second place.