Dewhirst hits four goals as Chickenley earn first victory in Sunday Premier

AFC Chickenley claimed their first win in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division as they overcame Cock of the North 6-3.

It was Cock of the North’s third straight defeat and they are bottom of the table, while Chickenley have won one and drawn one of their opening two matches.

Blake Dewhirst led the way with four goals, while there was one apiece from Levon Zserdicky and Kieran Fahy

With early Premier Division pace setters Deighton WMC not in action this week the chasing pack had the chance to take advantage.

Walkers Hounds missed he chance to go level on points after only drawing 1-1 at home to Mirfield Town, who had Kieran Corley on the scoresheet, as they claimed a second draw.

Navigation lie in second spot after they won 7-1 at Clifton Rangers.

Lewis Stevens led the way for Navigation with a hat-trick, while Jordan Webster bagged a brace with Alex Barnes and Danny Conway completing the scoring. Matt Hartley netted Clifton’s consolation.

Elsewhere Roberttown Rovers were held to a 0-0 draw by current Champions Linthwaite.

Mount Pleasant lead the way in the Championship with three wins out of three following a 3-1 success over Inter Batley, which came thanks to a hat-trick for Abdullah Mayet.

Snowdon lie second after they won 12-2 against Birstall Cricket Club, who replied through Troy Bagshaw and Bradley Richardson.

Josh Britton put St Ignatius ahead at Overthorpe SC, but Kristian Angus equalised just after half-time.

The game remained equally poised until Gareth Redman lashed in a 25-yard effort to clinch the points for St Ignatius.

Ravenswharfe enjoyed a 5-2 win over Battyeford thanks to strikes from Corey Joshua, Sam Hewitt, James Kilburn, Dwayne Fascione and Ben Smith. Battyeford replied through Jon McDonald and an own goal.

Clifton Rangers Athletic had their first win as Adam Sykes, Martin Wagstaff and Bradley Main netted in a 3-2 win over Wire Works, who replied through Nolan St Hilaire and Ben Roache.