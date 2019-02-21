Crackenedge wrap up Wakefield League title in style after 11th straight win

Crackenedge have wrapped up the Wakefield League Premier Division title in style after recording an 11th straight victory.

They earned a convincing 8-1 win away to nearest challengers Crofton Sports last Saturday and with third placed Snydale Athletic going down 7-0 at home to Beechwood Santos, Crackenedge can not now be caught.

With the title put to bed, Crackenedge can now focus on the three cup competitions they are still involved in.

They welcome local rivals Fox and Hounds to St John Fisher School on Saturday in the Premier Division Cup quarter-finals, with Crofton Sports awaiting the winners in the last four.

Crackenedge then face a West Riding County FA Trophy quarter-final clash at home to Beeston St Anthonys Reserves on March 2.

Crackenedge are also through to the Jim Callaghan Cup semi-finals, where they face Royston Cross on April 13.

Fox and Hounds suffered a disappointing 6-2 defeat away to Ryhill, who moved off the foot of the table after claiming only their third win of the season.

Defeat leaves Fox and Hounds sixth, just two points above Ryhill and Royston Cross, who have slipped to the foot of the table.

Jack Armitage and Craig Bentley were on target for the Fox but a Kyle Clark hat-trick, two from Danny Young and a Lee Carrington goal earned Ryhill the spoils.

Howden Clough are five points clear at the top of Division Two with four matches remaining after they earned a convincing 8-0 win over New Carlton.

Jack Anderson and Warren Carr were in fine form as they bagged a hat-trick apiece, while Reece Scholes and Jack Scott also struck as Clough earned a 14th win from 16 matches.

Great Preston are second after they overcame Thornhill United 3-1, despite Ashley Edmondson scoring a consolation goal for the home side.

Zubair Hussain bagged a hat-trick, with James Heeley and Jamil Sair also netting as Dewsbury Westside defeated Crofton Sports Reserves 5-2, while Overthorpe Sports Reserves remain bottom of the table after a 3-2 defeat to Garforth WMC.