Crackenedge suffer first defeat of season to Wakefield League title rivals

Crackenedge suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 away to Wakefield League Premier Division title rivals Halton Moor last Saturday.

Halton Moor moved above Crackenedge having won all four league games, while they are three behind leaders Crofton Sports, who have won all five matches.

Crackenedge scored a 70th minute goal through Matthew Bolton but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat as Halton Moor maintained their 100 per cent record with Daniel Betteridge and Bradley McKenzie on target for the home side.

Overthorpe Sports gave a good account of themselves before slipping to a 2-1 defeat away to Crofton.

Nikki Croisdale scored for Overthorpe but a brace from Adam Fretwell was enough to maintain Crofton’s advantage at the top.

Overthorpe are fifth in the table with two wins and three defeats from their opening five matches.

Fox and Hounds game at home to Beechwood Santos was abandoned with Tom Ramsden having hit a hat-trick for the home side before it was halted.

Howden Clough and Pontefract Town shared the spoils form a 1-1 draw in their top of the table clash in Division Two.

The sides have an identical record of five wins and a draw from their opening six games but Clough are top by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Jack Scott’s goal earned Clough a share of the spoils.

Dewsbury Westside are fourth but failed to take full advantage of the joint leaders stalemate as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Great Preston.

Irfan Ali, Atif Basharat and Zaaid Sajawal were on target for the home side but they remain six points behind Clough and Pontefract and two behind third placed Snydale Athletic Reserves, who they face at home on Saturday.

Overthorpe Reserves are bottom of the table after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Crofton Sports Reserves despite Jordan Angus scoring for the home side.

Thornhill United conceded three second half goals as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat away to Snydale Athletic Reserves.