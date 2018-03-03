Crackenedge secure derby success to maintain pressure in Premier title race

Crackenedge secured a 5-2 win away to neighbours Crown Gawthorpe to maintain their title challenge in the Wakefield League Premier Division.

It was Crackenedge’s sixth win from seven league games and they remain fourth in the table, 13 points behind leaders Royston Cross but with five games in hand.

Crackenedge do not play again in the league until March 17 as they face Honley at St John Fisher School in the West Riding County Trophy quarter-final on Saturday and then travel to third placed Real Moor in the Jim Callaghan Cup third round on March 10.

James Goodall and Scott Lightowler bagged a brace apiece as Crackenedge won their derby against Crown, who have slipped to second-bottom in the table.

Fox and Hounds were not in action last week and have slipped to third place in Division One but will look to maintain the pressure on new leaders FC Prince and second placed Durkar when they entertain Pontefract Sports and Social on Saturday.

AFC Heckmondwike maintained the pressure on Division Two leaders Waterloo when they won 2-1 away to FC Thornes.

Dom Carr and Simon Moore were the Heckmondwike goal scorers and they are four points behind Waterloo with two games in hand.

Waterloo maintained their advantage with a 2-1 win away to Dewsbury Westside.

Goals from Joshua Austin and Kevin Greenall put Waterloo 2-0 up at half-time and although Westside pulled one back after the break it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat which leaves the Dewsbury side in 12th place.

Howden Clough earned only their second win of the season as they won 2-1 away to Middleton Old Boys.

Jemil Bhatti and Corey Starkey were the Clough goalscorers but victory wasn’t enough to lift them off the foot of the table.

Thornhill United lost ground on the front runners when they suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Nostell Miners, while Mark Webster scored a consolation goal in Overthorpe’s 3-1 defeat at Horbury Athletic.