Crackenedge power into WR County Trophy last 16

Crackenedge produced an impressive display to defeat Robin Hood Athletic 6-3 and power into the last 16 of the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy last Saturday.

They will now entertain Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves on February 3 after Dominic Simpson bagged a hat-trick, Scott Lightowler supported with a brace and Reiss Brooke also netted.

Overthorpe Sports involvement in the competition came to an end as they bowed out 4-2 on penalties at home to Prince of Wales Ossett.

Eric Brown (two), Tim Clark and Jack Angus scored for Overthorpe as the sides were locked 4-4 after 90 minutes.

Lower Hopton marched into the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division Cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 win away to Thornton United.

Adam Stephenson and Thomas Richter scored either side of half-time to see Hopton progress.

Littletown produced an impresive away performance as they won 7-0 at Wibsey to secure a fifth win of their Premier Division season.

Matthew Bugg led the way with a hat-trick, Joe Jagger bagged a brace, while Callum Wheatley and Aidan Schofield also netted for the Beck Laners, who remain seventh in the table.

Hartshead fought out a 3-3 draw at home to Hall Green United to stay 12th in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Howden Clough remain second-bottom in Division One after they suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Oxenhope Recreation, while Wyke Wanderers lost ground on their rivals in the promotion race after they went down 2-1 on their trip to Rothwell.

Hartshead Reserves suffered a heavy 8-0 defeat away to Horbury Town Reserves in Alliance Division One but there was better news for Wyke Wanderers Reserves as they earned a 4-1 victory over Aberford Albion Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

Joe Sagar bagged a brace, while Hoi-Pin Truong and an own goal made up the tally.