Crackenedge maintain 100 per cent start and stay top of Wakefield League Premier

Crackenedge picked up their third straight win and sit top of the Wakefield League Premier Division on goal difference as they beat Durkar 4-1.

Crackenedge are one of three sides who boast a 100 per cent record after goals from Adam Williams, Robert Mallender, Tim Clarke and James Goodall secured last Saturday’s win.

Fox and Hounds slipped to a fourth straight defeat as they went down 4-3 at Crofton Sports despite goals from George Porter, Tom Ramsden and Cameron Walsh.

Overthorpe are fifth after they slipped to a 6-4 defeat at home to Snydale Athletic.

AFC Heckmondwike are bottom of Division One after they were hammered 16-1 away to Thorn Tree United.

Howden Clough picked up a fourth straight win and are top of Division Two after a Shane Thornton brace plus goals by Jack Anderson and Reece Scholes was enough to overcome New Carlton 4-1.

Thornhill United are fourth after defeating bottom side Overthorpe Reserves 6-0.

Ashley Edmundson led the way with a hat-trick, Richard Denison scored but was later sent off, while Ryan Pickup and Chris Walker helped complete the win.

Wyke Wanderers slipped to third-bottom in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Headingley.

Ryan Clay fired a second half brace as Wyke fought back from 2-0 down at half-time but goals from Ashley Austin, Joseph Condon and Oliver Salt secured Headingley’s win.

Howden Clough had Stefan Connor (two) and Austin Broadbent on target in a 4-3 defeat to Newsome in Division One.

Hunsworth slipped to a 6-2 defeat away to Glasshoughton Road in Division Two despite goals from Kieran Senior and Ryan Templeton.

Hartshead Reserves claimed their third win in Alliance Division One as they overcame Headingley Reserves 3-0.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves lost 3-2 away to Leeds Modernians Reserves in Alliance Division Two, while Howden Clough Reserves went down 7-0 at Robin Hood Athletic Reserves.

Lower Hopton lost ground on West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division leaders Golcar United after suffering a 3-2 defeat at Steeton Reserves last Saturday.

Hopton remain second but are four points behind Golcar after goals from Will Knight, Jack Morrell and Casey Dowthwaite secured victory despite Liam Royal and an own goal replying for the visitors.

Littletown’s game against DRAM was postponed after their opponents resigned from the league.