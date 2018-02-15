Crackenedge edge out Crofton in thriller

Crackenedge edged out Crofton Sports in a seven goal thriller to maintain their Wakefield League Premier Division title hopes.

It was Crackenedge’s first league game since November 18 as they fire on various cup fronts and the main threat to their hopes of silverware could be a fixture backlog.

Crackenedge have only played five league games so far and have up to six matches in hand on the sides above them in the table.

Scott Lightowler bagged a brace, while Taylor Biggins and Adam Williams also netted as Crackenedge picked up their fourth win of the season, despite Crofton replying through Danny Bradley, Joshua Buxton and Declan Redman.

Fox and Hounds had former Leeds United and Rotherham player Chris Dawson among their goal scorers as they defeated Red Lion Alverthorpe 3-1 in Division One.

Jamie Baulk and Patrick Davies were also on target as Fox and Hounds moved above Durkar to top the table, although they have played two games more.

AFC Heckmondwike maintained their Division Two title challenge with a 5-3 victory over West End Terriers thanks to a brace from Dom Carr and further goals by Courtney March, Simon Moore and Ashley Parkinson.

Dewsbury Westside suffered a 5-3 defeat at AFC Shelf, while bottom side Howden Clough lost 10-1 away to Snydale Athletic despite Shane Thornton’s goal.