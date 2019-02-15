Crackenedge closing in on Wakefield League crown

Crackenedge can take a huge step towards clinching the Wakefield League Premier Division title on Saturday if they defeat second placed Crofton Sports.

Crackenedge recorded a 10th win of the season last week as they defeated Ryhill 7-3 and are now five points clear of Crofton with three games in hand.

Tim Clarke bagged a brace, with Scott Lightowler, Macauley Parkinson, Dominic Simpson and Adam Williams the other Crackenedge scorers.

Kristian Angus and Nikki Croisdale were on target as Overthorpe Sports were held to a 2-2 draw at home to second-bottom side Royston Cross.

Fox and Hounds slipped to a 3-2 defeat away to Beechwood Celtic despite goals from Jack Armitage and George Porter and they lie in sixth place.

Howden Clough are five points clear of Great Preston at the top of Division Two with both title contenders having five matches remaining.

Clough racked up a 13th win from 15 games last week as they led FC Broadway 6-0 at half-time and went on to complete an 8-0 victory.

Jack Anderson, Warren Carr and Shane Thornton bagged a brace apiece, with Ashley Peel and Reece Scholes making up the tally.

Great Preston maintain their challenge with a 6-0 win over Dewsbury Westside.

Pontefract Town are level on 35 points with Great Preston after a 3-0 win over Overthorpe Sports.