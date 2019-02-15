Corley double helps Mirfield Town climb Premier table with fine victory

Mirfield Town climbed up to third place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division following an impressive 6-2 win over Deighton WMC.

The league was back in full swing following recent weather based postponements and Mirfield closed the gap on second placed Deighton to five points, while they still have two games in hand.

A Kieran Corley double, plus strikes from Gibril Bojang, Daniel Asquith, Harry Stead and Michael Rounding saw Town claim the three points despite Adam Hill’s brace for Deighton.

Roberttown Rovers moved up to fourth place after a 3-1 win over Wellington Westgate in which Scott Lightowler, Capi Khan and Tom Ramsden found the net.

Second-bottom Wellington replied through Lee Bradshaw.

With neither of the top two Championship sides in league action, third placed Snowdon failed to make up any ground as they lost away in a pulsating game at Overthorpe Sports Club.

Bilal Mir put Snowdon ahead but Steve Swift fired in from a corner to equalise before half-time.

Corey Schofield bagged the winner for the hosts midway through the second half to set up a tight finish, but the hosts held on to win.

Raenswharfe lie in fourth place after Duane Fascione (two) and Jake Milburn scored in a 3-3 draw at bottom side Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Much improved Clifton Rangers Athletic are sixth after a 6-4 win against Inter Batley.

Martin Wagstaff led the way with a brace for Clifton, who also had Nathan Wood, Kieran Gallagher, Bradley Main and Liam Bushby on the scoresheet. Awab Ahmed and Karim Abdullah were among Inter’s scorers.

Wire Works had James Hamlet and an own goal to thank as they drew 2-2 at home to Battyeford, who replied through Jon MacDonald and James Rawlins.

Premier Division leaders FC Walkers Hounds earned a terrific 4-3 win against West Bowling in the West Riding Sunday Cup, while Linthwaite hammered Bramham 10-2 but Clifton Rangers bowed out with 5-3 loss at Cock and Bottle.

The league’s last remaining side in the County Trophy also exited as Mount Pleasant lost 6-0 to Shepherd’s Arms.