Chickenley seal fifth straight win ahead of cup double header with Mirfield

AFC Chickenley registered a fifth straight win in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League as they edged out bottom side Cock of the North 4-3 last week.

Chickenley had taken just a single point from their opening six games of the season but a run of five straight victories has lifted them into third place.

They now face consecutive cup games against Mirfield Town as the sides meet at Sands Lane in the Brook Butler Cup this Sunday and clash at Mirfield Cricket Club in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup on January 27.

Chickenley’s latest win saw them move above Mirfield Town after they were beaten 4-3 by fourth placed Clifton Rangers despite goals from Oliver Rounding, Gibril Bojang and Reece Drake

The top two teams in the Premier Division met last Sunday and it was leaders Walkers Hounds who emerged 2-1 winners at Deighton WMC, a win which puts Hounds three points clear at the top.

Linthwaite lie in fifth place following a 7-2 win over second-bottom side Wellington Westgate who had Calum McLachan and Lee Bradshaw on the scoresheet.

Birstall Cricket Club are a point clear at the top of the Championship after they earned a 5-3 win over Wire Works.

Daniel McDaid and Johnny Beverley led the way with two goals apiece, while there was one from Jack McDermott.

Mount Pleasant are second, a point behind Birstall with three games in hand, following their 6-1 victory at St Ignatius.

Abdullah Mayat bagged two goals with Adam Ali Ravat, Adam Rawat, Adam Patel and an own goal making up Mount’s tally, while St Ignatius replied through Dominic Thompson.

Fourth placed Ravenswharfe had Sam Hewitt and Steve Smith on target as they drew 2-2 with third placed Snowdon.

Overthorpe Sports Club are fifth after Reece Patterson hit a double in their 5-1 win over Inter Batley. Elliot Brooke, Steve Jordan and Elliott Campbell netted the others with Awab Ahmed hitting a stunning free-kick late in the game.

Clifton Rangers Athletic won 3-1 against stablemates Clifton Rangers Reserves.