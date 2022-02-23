Charity football tournament raises £430 in memory of those lost to Covid-19

Imran Rafiq and his colleagues, who work in Batley, organised the event at Kick Off in Savile Town on Sunday in memory of those who have died of coronavirus and in support of their loved ones who are left behind.

The event was a great success, with Imran saying the tournament was “one of the best” he has ever done.

The proceeds will go to Purpose of Life, a UK based non-profit charity that was established in 2014.

Imran, who tragically lost his mum to Covid-19, said: “The tournament was a big success and was a big achievement for us as we raised around £430.

“We all had a great time, especially because I have never scored in a tournament I have organised before, but this time I did and the whole crowd went wild, which was a great moment of glory for me

“But the main thing was raising the funds for our lost loved ones. I didn't have a target but I am very happy with the money we managed to raise.”

Imran felt It was important to me to raise this money, even more so at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis and said he “hope this money helps”.

He added: “This football match is a memory I will cherish for the rest of my life, and I presume that will be the same for everyone else that was with me.

“It was a great team effort from all of my team, who have worked so hard to make this tournament happen.

“I call my team legends, and I couldn't have done this without them - thank you.”

