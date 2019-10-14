Captain Jackson bags last gasp winner as Liversedge move second

Liversedge moved up to second place in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division after scoring a last-gasp winner against Silsden last Saturday.

It completed a quickfire double for the Clayborners following their 3-1 success away to Silsden the previous week and leaves Sedge four points behind leaders Staveley Miners Welfare with two games in hand.

Michael Bottomley and Kevy Tarangadzo had both scored in the final 15 minutes of the previous week’s win but Liversedge left it even later to secure a 2-1 win last Saturday with captain Tom Jackson pouncing with a 90th minute winner.

The match was also watched by a 200-plus crowd as the club was showcased on Non League Day.

Supporters didn’t have to wait long for the opening goal, as striker Joe Walton put the home side ahead after just four minutes.

It proved to be Walton’s 100th goal for the club and the landmark came on his 165th appearance in Liversedge colours.

Walton’s goal ratio looks even more impressive as his first season with the club saw him play at centre back before moving to striker.

Laurence Surhaindo hit back to equalise with a 35th minute goal and remained 1-1 deep into the second half.

Jackson popped up to score his first goal of the season, which sparked jubilant scenes among his teammates as Liversedge secured a sixth win from their opening eight league matches.

They face another derby test this Saturday when they travel to Farsley Celtic’s Throstle Nest to take on Albion Sports.

Albion suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Handsworth last Saturday when the visitors fought back from two goals down to score three goals in the final 17 minutes to take the spoils and move out of the bottom three in the Premier Division table.

Following the trip to Albion Spoirts, Liversedge host Goole on October 26 and then visit Campion for a re-arranged West Riding County Cup tie on Wednesday October 30.

Liversedge also host Goole in the NCE League Cup third round, with the tie to take place on November 5.