Boardman hits double figures in emphatic Batelians cup success

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves, Savile United and Batelians all booked places in the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Hodgson Cup second round with victories last Saturday.

Rangers Reserves earned their first win of the season as they defeated Shire Academics Fourths 4-2.

Liam Smith’s 26th minute goal helped Rangers go into half-time level at 1-1 with Dan Moss netting for Shire, whose man-of-the-match Steve Hancock added their second goal.

Rangers hit three goals in 20 second half minutes through Jake Peace, Connor Longford and Nat Stacey, to seal victory.

Batelians eased into the second round with an 11-1 win at Centralians.

Rob Bordman hit a magnificent 10 goals and had officials searching to see if this is a league record, while James Byrne bagged the other.

Savile United also had a comfortable passage through as they defeated Leeds City Fourths 9-2.

Norristhorpe suffered a penalty shoot out heartache as they bowed out of the Hancock Cup after a cracking tie away to Prospect.

Dan Gannon, Lewis Collinson and Danny Mountain were in outstanding form for Norristhorpe and they replied to Tristan Innes’ opener for Prospect to lead 2-1.

Jordan Farrell equalised for the home side and Kinglsey Rowe put them 3-2 up after the re-start only for Norristhorpe to again level.

Norristhorpe fell behind twice more but hit back to equalise on both occasions with Danny Mountain scoring four goals and Matty Taylor the other.

Each side took eight penalties but it was Prospect who edged the shoot out 7-6 with Admir Zenkovic making the crucial save.

Littletown slipped to a 5-2 defeat away to Garforth Rangers in Division Two.

Littletown opened the scoring only for Garforth to equalise before half-time and added three further quick goals after the break.

Littletown pulled one back only to concede a fifth as Garforth secured victory.

Liam Dent bagged a brace, James Wormald converted two penalties, while Jon Leivesley also scored.

Norristhorpe Reserves conceded two goals in the last minute as Gildersome Spurs Reserves fought back from 3-1 down to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw in Division Four.

Gildersome made a lively start and hit the crossbar with an early effort before Norristhorpe went ahead when Brad Wild was judged to have been tripped by the goalkeeper inside the area and stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

Norristhorpe doubled their lead soon after when Sam Reid knocked the ball past the outcoming goalkeeper following good work by Liam Ramsden as they led 2-0 at half-time.

Gildersome pulled a goal back from a well taken free kick before MoM Wild had a second goal disallowed for offside.

Substitute Kayne Whitehead managed to make it 3-1 when he lofted the ball over the goalkeeper before Gildersome staged a dramatic fightback.

They pulled a last minute goal back following a goalmouth scramble and when Spurs were awarded an injury time free-kick, they sent everybody forward and grabbed a dramatic equaliser.

West End Park picked up their second win of the season in Division Five as they overcame Thronesians Thirds 5-3.

Victory leaves West End sixth in the table with seven points from six games with Savile United and Batelians boasting 100 per cent records.