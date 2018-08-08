Bielsa has Leeds United fans singing his name in first game

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa was not entirely satisfied with every aspect of his new team’s play, but could not have wished for a much brighter start at Leeds United.

A 3-1 victory over a Stoke City side just down from the Premiership in front of a bumper near capacity Elland Road crowd represented a good day for fans, players, management and owner following changes made in the summer.

Leeds United celebrate Mateusz Klich scoring their first goal of the season in the win against Stoke. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Bielsa revolution is under way and he even had supporters singing his name in his very first game in charge.

But now the trick is to maintain the feel-good factor. Flying starts have been made before – only last year there was just as much enthusiasm around and look at how that turned out.

It is on to Derby County now on Saturday evening for the second Sky Bet Championship game and another big test for United against a team who chop and change managers almost as frequently as Leeds.

Frank Lampard is the latest to be tasked with taking the Rams into the Premier and he got off to a winning start at Reading thanks to a late goal.

Before then all eyes will be on the new earlier transfer deadline day, which means all permanent deals have to be done by tomorrow night.

Based on what was on show last weekend – and what they had in reserve on the bench – Leeds look well enough served in the attacking department.

But following the sale of Ronaldo Vieira and an injury to Adam Forshaw that will keep him out for at least a couple of months they could do with another defensive midfielder and they still remain light in central defence.

Conflicting reports have seen United linked with a number of players, including former Huddersfield Town midfielder Oliver Norwood and defenders Tommy Elphick and Steven Caulker, while also eyeing up the loan market, which for Football League clubs is still open until the end of August.