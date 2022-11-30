Imran Rafiq, who organised his first charity event in May 2002, will hold his farewell charity football tournament on Saturday, December 3, at Dewsbury Kick Off on Mill Street East.

Over the years Imran has organised more than 25 charity football matches, which have helped raise more than £10,000 for charity.

Imran said: “This will be the last tournament that I organise, which is quite emotional for me as it is a farewell.

Imran Rafiq from Batley.

"After celebrating 20 years three months ago, I decided to call it a day because it's too much for me to be honest now and I want to spend more time with my family.

“I have enjoyed every moment of organising these Football tournaments and the amount of respect and honour I have received from players and supporters is remarkable.

“Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway.

“Thank you to everyone for the lovely memories.

Imran and his team mates at a previous tournament at Kick Off in Dewsbury.

"I can only say to the fans, come along and help us raise money for a good cause and cheer us on - I just hope my tears don't come.”

Imran hopes to raise £2,000 from the tournament, with all proceeds going to Purpose of Life - a UK based non-profit charity that was established in 2014 - to support the victims of the Pakistan floods and Drug Addicts

The event, which has a World Cup theme, will take place on Saturday, December 3, between 6.45pm and 10.30pm at Dewsbury Kick Off on Mill Street East, Savile Town, Dewsbury.