Antony Brown at the double as Liversedge hit top spot

Antony Brown scored two goals for Liversedge in both of their games against Bottesford Town and Albion Sports.

After two more impressive wins ​Liversedge FC’s climb has continued and taken them into top spot in the Macron NCE Premier Division.

Danny Forrest’s men followed up a 3-0 midweek victory at Bottesford Town with an equally convincing 3-0 success at home to Albion Sports.

They are now unbeaten in 13 matches and sit a point clear of Tadcaster Albion at the top of the table ahead of their trip to eighth-placed Penistone Town this Saturday.

The latest victory saw them ahead from the 22nd minute when in-form Antony Brown found the back of the net.

Sports dug in and it was still 1-0 at the break as they survived further pressure and were forced to defend well.

Sedge were denied a second by an offside flag, but there was no stopping them in the 57th minute and no stopping Brown as he netted his fifth goal in eight days and ninth of the season, finishing off a smart counter attack to double the home side’s advantage.

Albion had more possession and played some better football in the second half, but failed to trouble home keeper Jordan Porter and it was Sedge who came up with another goal nine minutes from time when substitute Alfie Dean struck to complete their 3-0 victory.

It was the same score in midweek when Liversedge travelled to Bottesford Town, although they had the points sewn up much earlier.

Brown again gave them the start they were looking for with the opening goal after just eight minutes and he doubled his and the team’s tally nine minutes later.

It stayed 2-0 to half-time before George Green weighed in with a goal 12 minutes into the second period and Sedge were able to hit cruise control to make sure of the points.

Since their 1-1 draw with Thackley on September 16 they have now kept clean sheets in their last four matches while scoring 13 goals.

Liversedge, meanwhile, have confirmed that Ben Grech Brooksbank has left the club to join Campion.