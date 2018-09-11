Farsley are punished after cup final forfeit

Farsley have been handed a hefty punishment after they forfeited the Priestley Cup Final at Undercliffe on Sunday August 26.

Bradford Premier League CEO Mark Heald and secretary Chris Leathley met with Farsley CC chairman Ray Sutcliffe and first team captain Ryan Cooper to discuss the events which took place at the rained off final.

Mr Heald said the Priestley Cup was one of the most prestigious cup competitions and had been competed for, for over 100 years and that this was the first time anyone had forfeited a final in this manner.

The Farsley chairman explained the circumstances behind their decision to forfeit the final and not play on the scheduled reserve date, which had been advised to all clubs prior to the start of the season.

Farsley accepted that they could have fielded 11 players, but chose not to due to the quality and ability of the players available for selection.

Farsley stated that for a variety of reasons, key players were unavailable and that this left them with four out of five front line bowlers unavailable but they did not make the league aware of their predicament until the day of the final and did not request an alternative date at any time prior to then.

Following the meeting with Farsley, the Bradford Premier League management board held an extraordinary meeting on Friday August 31.

It was decided that Farsley’s first and second teams are excluded from all Bradford Premier League Cup and Shield competitions for four years and will not be allowed to enter until the 2023 season.

Farsley will pay a financial penalty of £2000 to the Bradford Premier Cricket League, who will make an award to Undercliffe CC by way of compensation to cover it’s own incurred costs.

Farsley CC will not be permitted to host any BPCL Cup Final for a period of 10 years.

The club have also had to submit a letter of apology to the Bradford Premier Cricket League secretary.

Woodlands captain Tim Jackson was presented with the Priestley Cup before last Saturday’s abandoned game against Townville.