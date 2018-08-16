East Bierley produce stunning display to topple Bingley

East Bierley produced a stunning bowling display as they inflicted a crushing 10-wicket defeat on Bradford and Bingley in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday.

Bierley had only won once prior to the game but they dismissed Bingley for a paltry total of just 20 at Wagon Lane.

Ibrar Younis was East Bierley’s star performer as he returned impressive figures of 7-10 as struggling Bingley were bowled out in just 20.2 overs.

Five Bradford & Bingley batsmen were dismissed for ducks and the six extras East Bierley conceded proved to be the biggest contribution to the home side’s sorry total.

East Bierley required just 4.4 overs to knock off the runs and pick up a maximum 20 points.

Hanging Heaton’s hopes of retaining the league title were dealt a blow by an 83-run defeat at the hands of rivals New Farnley.

David Stiff (3-67) plus two wickets apiece for Tom Chippendale and Josh Holling had New Farnley in trouble at 129-6 before Ajmal Shahzad and Alex Lilley turned the game with a seventh-wicket stand of 101.

Shahzad led the way with 74 while Lilley finished 47 not out in a total of 253-7.

Hanging Heaton’s reply was given a good start as Nick Connolly (56) and Gary Fellows (37) shared an opening stand of 74, but once they were parted the wickets started to tumble.

Shahzad followed up his batting exploits by taking 4-34 as Hanging Heaton were bowled out for 170.

Hanging Heaton are now 19 points behind leaders Pudsey St Lawrence who they meet at Bennett Lane this Saturday.

St Lawrence overcame fourth placed Farsley by seven wickets and lead the table by two points from New Farnley.

Farsley, who had beaten New Farnley in both league and Priestley Cup clashes the previous week, saw their title hopes dealt a huge blow as they were bowled out for 77 at Tofts Road.

They plunged to 6-4 and never recovered. Captain Ryan Cooper (25) was their top scorer as Richie Lamb picked up 3-35.

St Lawrence had little trouble knocking off the runs with opener Adam Waite making an unbeaten 30 to steer his side home.

Methley leapfrogged Farsley into fourth place after defeating former Central Yorkshire League foes Townville.

Methley bowled out their rivals out for 131 before knocking off the runs for the loss of four wickets.

Opener Jonathan Booth (62) was again the mainstay of Townville’s innings but lacked support as Yorkshire’s Matthew Waite took 3-19 and Waqas Ahmed (3-37).

Jordan Laban (44) and Waite (30) ensured that Methley reached their target in just 25 overs.