Dewsbury Rams sign Connor Scott on two-year deal from Doncaster

Dewsbury Rams have signed prop Connor Scott on a two-year deal from South Yorkshire club Doncaster.

The 26-year-old has spent the last four seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium after previously making his debut for Championship side Sheffield Eagles.

Scott feels it is the right time for him to make the step back up to the second tier after playing 89 times for the Dons and scoring 18 tries.

Head coach Lee Greenwood wanted to give the Rams a bigger physical presence in their front row, something he feels Scott can provide.

“I’m really pleased to get Connor in. I wanted to add a bit of size to our front row options and he does that,” said the Rams head coach.

“He’s played a lot of games at League One level and I’ve always thought he was a player that had potential to play higher.

“He’s got that opportunity now and like the majority of the squad in place, he is here for rugby reasons.

“He is committed to working hard in pre-season and give it his best shot at Dewsbury.

“He knows there is a lot of competition for places in our pack but he’s backing himself to train and play his way in to the team.

“I think he is coming into his prime now and this move has come at the right time for him.”