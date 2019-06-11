Dewsbury Moor stun leaders Pilkington to register first success of season

Dewsbury Moor produced a superb display to stun National Conference League Division One leaders Pilkington Recs with an 18-16 victory at Heckmondwike Road last Saturday.

Moor had lost all 10 of their previous games this season, while Pilkington had lost just once and had earned a 32-4 victory when the sodes met in St Helens earlier in the campaign.

Pilkington looked set to pick up an 11th win of the season when Moor’s Jemaine Davieswas sent off on 51 minutes for alleged homophobic abuse.

At that stage, the Maroons had just gone 16-12 up through a Bobby Canavan try and Aiden Ineson’s second goal.

The Moor stretched their lead to six points with an Ineson penalty on the hour and, after Bradley Adams (Dewsbury) and Mike Garratty (Pilkington) had been red-carded on 70 minutes for alleged head-butts, Josh Lynch crossed for the Recs on 72 minutes.

The score, though, went unconverted and the Maroons held out for a stunning success.

George Hirst and Peter Robinson had grabbed the Moor’s first two tries, while the visitors’ Kyran Knapper had improved tries by Jordan Morris and Chris Clayton.

Victory wasn’t enough to lift Moor off the foot of the table after Saddleworth Rangers picked up only their second win of the season as they won 26-20 against Myton Warrirors.

Second placed York Acorn were unable to take full advantage of Pilkington’s defeat as they were held to a 14-14 draw by Featherstone Lions.

That result leaves York three points behind the leaders.

Dewsbury Moor will seek a second straight victory as they look to put further pressure on Saddleworth when they travel to seventh-placed Stanningley this Saturday.

Stanningley go into the game having won five and lost seven of their 12 matches and they were edged out 22-18 by Wigan St Patricks last week.

Stanningley made the final scoreline look respectably after posting tries in the last four minutes through Rylee Captein and Ben Selby, plus Liam Copland’s third goal.

Aidan Scully had earlier crossed for the visitors opening try.