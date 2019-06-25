Dewsbury Moor run riot to record resounding victory over Normanton

Dewsbury Moor handed themselves a survival lifeline in National Conference Division One last Saturday as they recorded a resounding 64-4 win over Normanton Knights.

It was Moor’s second win in recent weeks after they stunned leaders Pilkington Recs and sees them move to within a point of second-bottom Saddleworth Rangers and four adrift of Normanton and Oulton Raiders.

Normanton went into the game having lost their previous five matches and they made the worst possible start when Ben Tyrer was sin-binned in the second minute for punching.

Moor took full advantage to race into a 12-0 lead while the Knights were a man down.

Dewsbury’s Bartley O’Brien and Normanton’s Connor Wilson were both sent off but it was the Moor who cut loose with a terrific attacking display.

Thomas Harrington led the way with a hat-trick of tries and James Delaney crossed for a brace, while there was a try and seven goals for Aiden Ineson.

Brad Foster scored a try and a conversion, with George Hirst, George Croisdale, Archie Bruce and Anthony Boardman also crossing as Moor showed no mercy to the Knights.

Normanton had won 34-26 at home earlier in the season but they were already 58-0 down when Liam Taylor touched down for a consolation try.

Moor are not in action this weekend but will have a keen eye on two of their relegation rivals.

Saddleworth Rangers play their game in hand on Moor when they entertain third placed Featherstone Lions, while Oulton Raiders — who are in 10th place — host Pilkington Recs.

The Maroons return to action on July 6 with a trip to Skirlaugh, who are still harbouring hopes of securing a play-off place.