Dewsbury Moor remain upbeat and focus on promising future

Dewsbury Moor remain upbeat about the club’s future, despite the threat of relegation from National Conference Division One.

The Maroons secured back-to-back promotions to the second tier but admit their rise may have come a little too quick for the young guns.

The average age of Moor’s squad is still under 25 and they have found the step up against far more experienced players a tough ask.

Moor go into the final five games of the season bottom of Division One but team manager Allan Samme believes the club remain in a strong position regardless of the section they will be playing in next season.

Samme said: “It has been a tough task, one we probably in hindsight underestimated, we also had an off season change of coaching personal and although Danny Maun is vastly experienced coach and local rugby league legend, I think he will be the first to admit its taken him longer than expected to adjust to amateur rugby league.

“It is a big change when players are not being paid and their work and family life commitments come before rugby league.

“In that respect it has been very difficult for Danny to plan training or have a settled team in the manner he is used to.

“This year, more than any previous, has seen us also struggle with player commitment.

“It is a negative of summer rugby that most teams suffer but this year seems to have seen more player holidays, stag do’s and weddings than usual for us, coupled this with long term injuries to key players and we have very rarely put out what is considered our best 17.

“The wins which we have collected have been on those rare occasions.

“Mathematically we can still avoid relegation but we realise it is a tough task and we are reliant on other results.

“The fear of relegation isn’t daunting for us, our NCL journey was always a long term plan, in hindsight we probably went through Division Two too quickly and another years’ experience at that level for our young team wouldn’t have hurt.

“As a club the results don’t match our positivity and we are really happy of where we presently are.

“It was only five years ago we entered the NCL with basically a great set of Under-18s and some experienced lads to guide the way.

“Those 18 year olds at 23 now haven’t even hit their peak and we are competing and getting some wins in the NCL Division One.

“We have over 50 lads signed on, of which 90 per cent are under 25 and we are regularly fielding two teams per week, so the future is very bright.”

Off the field, there are also exciting times ahead at the Dewsbury Moor club, with a floodlight training facility purchased and in use.

They have also secured £500,000 in funding for an extension to the existing clubhouse, which when complete early 2020 will provide some of the best facilities in the country.

Moor also boast a thriving youth and junior section, which has over 200 playing members.

They begin with tots rugby (Under-6s), with mini teams from Under-8s to Under-10s, while having junior boys teams from Under-12s to Under-16s and girls teams at Under-12, 14 and 16 level.

Seven of Dewsbury Moor’s current Under-15s and 16s are also representing Bradford, Wakefield or Huddersfield.

Samme added: “Although we have some negativity around the camp regarding results we all must be really happy that we are in a place of envy for most amateur clubs.

“We look forward to the future and are confident we will reach our goals with the squad we have with the future at Dewsbury Moor very bright.”