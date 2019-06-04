Dewsbury Moor left to rue second half indiscipline in defeat to Milford

Dewsbury Moor were left to rue the second half sin-binnings of George Croisdale and Bradley Adams plus seeing Aidan Ineson sent off late in the game as they slipped to a 10th straight defeat in National Conference Division One last Saturday.

Moor battled back from 14-0 down to promotion chasing Milford but rallied despite having Croisdale and Adams sin-binned for dissent early in the second half.

Croisdale and Adams both crossed for tries, with Jemaine Davies and Danny Maun Moor’s other scorers, one of which Ineson improved, as they fought back to trail 28-18 after 69 minutes.

Their hopes of getting something from the game were ended by the 72nd minute sending off of Ineson, for alleged kicking and Milford went on to seal a 34-18 win.

Mark Brocksom sealed Milford’s win with his second try and Jake Payne added his fourth goal.

Payne, Ryan Oxtoby (two) and James Barker had earlier crossed for Milford, with Oxtoby converting one of his tries.

Defeat leaves Moor rooted to the foot of the table, three points behind Saddleworth Rangers and eight adrift of third-bottom Oulton Raiders.

Moor face another tough test on Saturday as they entertain leaders Pilkington Recs, who have won 10 of their opening 11 matches and arrive fresh having sat out last weekend’s round of matches.