Dewsbury Celtic ease to Gateshead success and move top of Division Three table

Dewsbury Celtic are the new leaders of National Conference League Division Three following their 46-4 success over Gateshead last Saturday.

Celtic had the game wrapped up inside an hour as they led 34-0 before Alex Ruff nipped over for a consolation try after. 58 minutes.

Celtic had dominated proceedings to register their ninth win of the season and move above Woolston Rovers and Hunslet Warriors.

Jermaine Akaidere and Harry Copley led the way with a brace of tries apiece, while there was a try and four goals for Pat Foulstone.

Ethan Ferry, Joe Edwards, Matty Ginnelly and Billy Yarrow also crossed, with George Senior converting the last score.

The previous joint leaders Hunslet Warriors and Woolston Rovers drew 12-12, which allowed Celtic to move top having played a game more.

Woolston host Drighlington for their game in hand on Saturday, with the Warriors entertaining Eastmoor Dragons, while Celtic return to action on June 1 with a trip to Hensingham.

Batley Boys are fourth, two points behind Woolston and Hunslet Warriors and three adrift of Celtic, after they earned 50-26 victory in an ill-tempered game against Waterhead Warriors.

Batley led 24-20 early in the second half but ran away with the game to rack up a half century with the last two of Josh Scrutton’s three tries. Jack Bestwick and Josh O’Sullivan also crossed and Adam Bingham kicked nine goals.

Luke Sheridan (two) and Bingham got Batley’s other first-half tries while Waterhead were limited to a try and five goals by Kegan Brennan and touchdowns for Danny Murphy, Dane Taylor and Martin Sarsfield.

Batley had Matt Sheridan (elbow) sin-binned with Waterhead’s Jake O’Grady (professional foul) also receiving a yellow card in the first half.

Waterhead’s Matty Holland was sent off for use of the knees on the hour, with Jay Jay Price sin-binned for retaliation.

Batley travel to Gateshead Storm on June 1.