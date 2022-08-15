Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neo joined other junior tennis players from across the UK, took part in the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC’s) grassroots tournament Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone.

The competitors were given the opportunity to immerse themselves into the true Wimbledon experience, playing on grass, competing in whites and touring the historic SW19 grounds and museum.

Neo, qualified for the national finals after competing in the regional competitions, which have been taking place over the last few months.

Eleven year-old Neo Hodkinson.

Unfortunately he was knocked out of the national finals during the group stage but said he had really enjoyed the experience.

Neo said: ‘‘It has been a very good experience for me, coming to Wimbledon.

“I have really enjoyed just being here and I’ve had a great time.’

The event was delivered in partnership with LTA and AELTC, as part of Vodafone’s commitment to grow grassroots tennis across the UK.

Oliver Scadgell, participation director at the LTA, said: “Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone this year has provided a fantastic opportunity for thousands of young people across the country to participate in tennis

“With the ongoing support of Vodafone and the All England Club, we’re excited to continue in our goal of growing tennis at the grassroots level and getting more people involved in the sport in the future.”