Deegan has New Farnley in a spin before rain intervenes

Cleckheaton’s Allrounder Bradford Premier League encounter against New Farnley was heading for a tight finish last Saturday when the match was abandoned after heavy rain.

It was Cleckheaton’s third abandonment of the season already as poor weather continues to hamper the league programme.

Cleckheaton were dismissed for 93 in 26.3 overs as Luke Jarvis continued his good form with 6-15 for New Farnley.

Left-arm spinner Andrew Deegan opened the bowling in reply and picked up 3-17 from six overs but play was ended with New Farnley 38-3.

Woodlands managed to extend their lead at the top of the table by a further two points to 33.

They made 265-6 batting first at home to Undercliffe which was thanks largely to a second-wicket stand of 136 between opener Sam Frankland (89) and Brad Schmulian (78).

Frankland struck 11 fours and three sixes during his innings, while 12 fours flowed from in-form New Zealander Schmulian’s bat before Liam Collins struck a quickfire 32 to boost the Woodlands total.

Craig Wiseman was the pick of the Undercliffe bowlers with 5-95 and the visitors reached 10-2 in reply when the rain came.

Second-placed Hanging Heaton swiftly reduced Bradford & Bingley to 25-4 at Bennett Lane with Tom Chippendale (5-56) doing the early damage, while fellow paceman David Stiff claimed 3-39 later on.

However, a fifth-wicket stand of 120 between Ed Brown (59) and Kyme Tahirkeli (55) rescued the innings and helped Bingley reach 172-9 in 46.5 overs when play was halted

Townville were also undone by the weather having dismissed Pudsey St Lawrence for 113.

Jack Hughes returned excellent figures of 6-23 from 14.1 overs with opener Archie Scott (40) the only batsman to look at ease.

Townville reached 21-1 when rain stopped play and when the match finally resumed, they only had eight overs to score the remaining 93 runs required for victory.

Although Townville lost wickets at regular intervals in thier quest for quick runs, the Castleford outfit gave the chase a real go and reached 83-7.

Harry Warwick led the way with 43 off just 23 balls including three fours and three sixes but their efforts ended in vain and the match was drawn.

Steve Watts (4-22) and Richie Lamb (3-35) led the St Lawrence bowling attack.

Farsley also found batting tricky when they took first knock against bottom team Methley.

Ryan Cooper (41) and James Logan (41) provided the bulk of their side’s 131-9 before play was halted, while Mathley captain Grant Soames was the pick of the bowlers with 4-19.

Lightcliffe made 224-5 in their 50 overs against Wrenthorpe before play was abandoned.

Opener Alex Stead led the way with 52, while Yasir Abbas (47), Christian Silkstone (47no) and Suleman Khan (33) continued the good work.