Four aspiring young cricketers from a Mirfield-based club have been selected for an inaugural international cricket tournament co-owned by England and Yorkshire superstar Adil Rashid.

Moorlands CC youngsters Harry Glew, Fletcher Fortis, Reggie Clayton and Joseph Atkin will be flying to La Manga, in Spain, for the first ever World Junior League, which starts on Thursday, April 17.

The franchise-style tournament will feature the best under-12 talent from across the globe, drafted into eight teams.

The talented quartet have represented Moorlands for a number of years where they have claimed a host of honours, including two U9s cup finals and five U11 finals.

They have all represented the Heavy Woollen League before reaching the age of 10, while Harry, Reggie and Fletcher have also played for West Yorkshire.

A proud Ian Glew, Harry’s dad, said: “It is fantastic. I am over the moon for him and he is over the moon too.

“These are best under 12 cricketers from around the country competing against each other.

“Harry is excited and thrilled. They have played together for years.”

The World Junior League has tournaments ranging from under 11s to under 18s.