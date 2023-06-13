Woodlands are battling on with hectic schedule in bid for six of the best

​They will now face Aire-Wharfe League side Beckwithshaw in the semis as they continue their incredible pursuit of six trophies this year, still very much in the hunt in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League, Priestley Cup, T20 Cup, ECB National Club Championship and ECB Clubs T20 as well as the traditional Heavy Woollen Cup.

It is meaning a hectic schedule for Brad Schmulian’s men with few days off on weekends, but they are showing no signs of letting up yet.

Woodlands won comfortably against Woolley after bowling their Yorkshire Southern Premier League opponents out for 148 with Schmulian’s spin bowling doing most damage as he took 5-31.

Sam Frankland's 74 saw Woodlands through to the semi-finals of the Heavy Woollen Cup.

Sam Frankland’s 74, including 11 fours and a six, then ensured victory was achieved.

The reigning Bradford League champions had a blip last week when losing their first game of the season, but returned to winning ways immediately with a comfortable 91-run win over third-placed Townville who came into the game in good form themselves.

The maximum point victory kept Woodlands 10 points clear of New Farnley with Townville now 29 points back in third.

They quickly established control after choosing to bat first and getting on top with an opening stand of 102 between Tim Jackson (77) and Sam Frankland (43).

Jackson hit 13 fours and a six in his knock and combined with Schmulian (41) for a 67-run second wicket partnership.

Muhammad Bilal then came in to blast a quick 44 while 27 not out each from Greg Finn and Elliot Richardson took the score up to a closing 290-6.

Townville’s hopes of chasing down the big total were hampered by the loss of early wickets as they slipped to 23-3.

Skipper Jack Hughes (58) rallied his side with support from Tom Brook (39), James Glynn (38) and Conor Harvey (31).