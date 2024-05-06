Tim Jackson in form in second success for defending champions Woodlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tim Jackson (86) led the way, hitting seven fours and two sixes, and he was backed up by Sam Frankland (39) and Brad Schmulian (30) in a score of 209-8.

Only Archie Houghton (43) and James Wade (30) made much of an impression in Ossett’s reply as they were all out for 141 with Schmulian taking 3-39 and two wickets each for Muhammad Bilal and Elliot Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the Premier, Cleckheaton suffered their second defeat after promotion as they lost by 163 runs to Farsley.

Woodlands opener Sam Frankland helped get his side off to a solid start with a knock of 39 against Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Joe Pocklington’s maiden Bradford Premier League century made it difficult for Cleck as he hit 108 in his side’s big 301-5 total.

Pocklington struck two sixes plus 12 fours and was joined in a second wicket partnership of 140 by skipper Ben Wright (70). A late flurry of 42 not out from Stanley Brown added to the agony for the Cleckheaton bowlers, whose most successful was Finlay Hill (2-72).

Once overseas player Yousaf Baber was dismissed for 30 Cleckheaton were in trouble in their reply and although Muhammed Akmal hit 45 they tumbled to 138 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanging Heaton have made a disappointing start in their bid to bounce straight back to the top fligh following relegation.

After losing their opening Division One game to Morley they went down by 157 runs to Carlon as they bowled out for only 89 in reply to 246-8.

George Gardner (22) top scored while Tom Lindsay was their best bowler with 3-73.

Batley have also lost their first two Division One games after going down by 45 runs to Baildon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spinners Cameron Sharp (5-42) and Seif Hussain (3-28) did most of the damage as they were bowled out for 151 in reply to 196.

Arbaab Hussain top scored with 35 with Waseem Liaqat (4-36) the pick of their bowlers.

Ghulam Hussain (4-19) and Waqas Khan (3-43) led the way as Birstall bowled out Bowling Old Lane for 157 to complete a 109-run win.

Skipper Nick Kaye and Kaleel Ahmed both made 60 while Matthew Dyson (45) and Eric Austin (42) contibuted in Birstall’s score to 266-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomersal secured their second win of the season in Division Two as they defeated newly promoted Altofts by 26 runs.

Skipper Richard Wear took 6-19 as his side defended a total of 176. Despite a last wicket stand of 58 between Conor Andrews (30) and Richard Vigars (29no) Altofts were all out for 150.

Ibrar Younis (49) and Wear (34) were the main contributors for Gomersal.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow ran into the day’s best bowling display as Daanyaal Ahmed’s 7-22 helped Keighley to beat them by four wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After bowling out Heckmondwike & Carlinghow for 124, Keighley slumped to 55-6 as Muhammad Shahnawaz took 3-32 before Lucas Keslinke (44no) and Noah Thirkill (21no) saw them home without further loss.

Connor Heywood blasted 91 from 60 balls but ended up on the losing side as Hopton Mills went down by four wickets against Lightcliffe in a close encounter.

Heywood, who was joined in an eighth wicket stand of 98 by Usman Maqsood, built on the earlier work of skipper Mark Ashton (57), but a total of 228-8 was not enough to stave off defeat.

Niall Lockley (83), Jordan Laban (53) and Joey Sharp (33) powered Lightcliffe to their victory target with three balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scholes picked up their first win as they overcame East Ardsley by 76 runs. Liam Thomas (59), Jamie Robson (50), Christian Jackson (40) and Mahleb Mahmood (38no) helped Scholes post a total of 292-8 despite Ashley Pearson taking 4-81.

Zeeshan Haider hit a breezy 72, Suraj Singh (55) and Pearson (31) as East Ardsley were restricted to 216-7 in reply.

In Division Three, Liversedge were bowled out for only 57 as they went down to a 128-run defeat at Spen Victoria.

They were undone by the bowling of Andrew Robertson (4-28) and David Charles (3-14).

Spen made 185 when they batted first with Peter Jackson scoring 67 and Gareth Lee 30.