Tim Bresnan rolls back the years in victory for leaders Hartshead Moor

Bresnan rolled back the years as he top scored with 82 in Hartshead Moor’s score of 282-7 and followed up by taking 6-11 as Wrenthorpe were bowled out for 124 when chasing a revised 231 target from 34 overs.

Liam Pearson (57no) and Josh Marsden (45) also made important contributions for Moor while Moin Hussain (3-21) backed up Bresnan's bowling.

Liversedge went down by 72 runs to Northowram Fields in their Division Two match as they were all out for 160 in reply to 232.

Mounam Ejaz took 3-39 and Quadratullah Azizi 3-71 for Liversedge whose top scorers with the bat were Bryson Nicholls (43) and Wasim Nazir (34).

An unbroken second-wicket stand of 190 between the league’s top two scorers this season Waleed Akhtar and Yousaf Baber helped Division One leaders Cleckheaton to a 109-run win at Yeadon.

Akhtar smashed five sixes and 16 fours as he made an unbeaten 141 while Baber's 89no included five sixes and eight fours. Together they saw Cleckheaton to 266-1 in 32 overs.

Yeadon were set a DLS target of 266 in 32 overs and could only reach 156-5.

There was a thrilling finish at Sandal where the home side suffered a one-run defeat against Gomersal.

Set a DLS target of 114 they were dismissed for 112 with Ibrar Younis (6-37) doing most of the damage.

Gomersal’s total of 117 owed much to Fergus McKenna's knock of 60.

Division Three leaders Scholes increased their advantage at the top with a seven-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists.

James Robson (42), Shafaqat Ali (37) and Christian Jackson (30no) helped them overhaul their opponents’ score of 136.

Joshua Fell, Mahleb Mahmood, Hamza Khan and Christian Jackson all claimed two wickets for Scholes while Zaib Ali (42) top scored for Crossbank.

Spen Victoria cruised to a nine-wicket win over a nine-man Brighouse side.