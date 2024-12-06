Teenage Cleckheaton cricket star Brad Sylvester earns new deal with Yorkshire

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Teenage ​Cleckheaton opening bowler Brad Sylvester is taking the next step to achieving his ambition to play county cricket after signing a new contract with Yorkshire CCC.

​The 17-year-old seamer is part of Yorkshire’s Academy and Emerging Players’ Programme for 2025.

He is the only player from a Bradford League club to be included on the club’s list and he will be looking to develop further after an excellent 2024 season with Yorkshire and Cleckheaton.

Sylvester made several appearances for the Yorkshire second team and played a big part in the under 18s becoming County One-Day Cup winners.

Brad Sylvester bowling for Cleckheaton last season.
Brad Sylvester bowling for Cleckheaton last season.

He took the new ball and claimed 3-28 as Yorkshire beat Middlesex by 36 runs in the final.

Sylvester was also recently named the Bradford League’s Young Player of the Year after some strong performances for a Cleck team that battled to avoid relegation from the Premier Division.

He was only 16 at the start of the campaign, but was given the opening bowler’s responsibility and took it in his stride, going on to take 42 wickets in the Bradford League to be the sixth leading wicket taker in the top division.

Sylvester’s best individual effort came when he took 5-54 as Cleckheaton beat eventual champions New Farnley in June, while another memorable game saw him take a wicket with the last ball to earn a tie against Bradford & Bingley.

He has already started preparations for next season with winter training taking place with Yorkshire.

