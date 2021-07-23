Scarborough Cricket Festival match confirmed as Yorkshire v Somerset

Scarborough CC Photo by SW.Pix.com

The other Division One games for Yorkshire see them play Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl (Aug 30-Sep 2), Warwickshire at Emerald Headingley (Sep 12-15) and Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge (Sep 21-24).

Yorkshire are in Division One after finishing second in Group Three to Lancashire, having won five, drawn four and lost one of their 10 group games this summer. The side finishing top of Division One will be crowned champions and play off against the second-placed team for the Bob Willis Trophy.

Mark Arthur, the Yorkshire chief executive, said: “We’re really excited about the end of season finale. The County Championship is, of course, very important to The Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Despite the vagaries of the points system, we know that if we win four games we are going to win the Championship.

“We start at Hampshire immediately after our Test Match. Then we come to Scarborough to play Somerset on September 5.

“We know it will be an outstanding cricket pitch and a seriously large crowd having missed out on the Lancashire game earlier this season.

“Then it is back to Emerald Headingley for the Warwickshire game. We look forward to the return of Will Rhodes and Tim Bresnan. I’m sure there will be a bit on that game, especially with Warwickshire being at the top.