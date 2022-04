Cleckheaton provided the opposition for Methley's first match of 2022 in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League's Premier Division and here's some action shots from the game.

Methley ended as seven-wicket winners as Jordan Laban's unbeaten 55 saw them sail past Cleckheaton's 106 total.

For reports on the game and more from the opening day of the season see Thursday's editions of the Pontefract & Castleford Express and Dewsbury Reporter.

Ben ready to deliver Ben Waite delivers for Methley.

Bowling action Ben Waite in his bowling stride for Methley.

Forward defence Toby Booth shows good defence for Cleckheaton.

Wicket taker Cameron Sharp took 1-18 for Methley.