Moorlands CC youngsters set to play in Adil Rashid's first World Junior Cricket League

Moorlands cricketers Harry Glew, Reggie Clayton, Fletcher Fortis and Joseph Atkin are set to play in the first U12 World Junior Cricket League.

Harry Glew, Reggie Clayton, his cousin Fletcher Fortis and Joseph Atkin, who all play for Moorlands’ junior team, in Mirfield, will take part in the first U12 World Junior Cricket League, which is taking place in La Manga, Spain this week.

The tournament will involve the highest quality U12 cricketers from all over the country.

It is an exclusive international cricket competition co-founded by England and Yorkshire cricketer Adil Rashid and House Cricket Academy.

The franchise-style tournament is bringing together elite youth cricketers from U11 to U18 age groups across iconic global locations. The aim is to create a professional platform for young cricketers from around the world to showcase their talents, improve their skills while gaining exposure to scouts, coaches and a worldwide audience.

The four Moorlands players looking to impress have been doing just that since they were first old enough to pick up a bat. Their achievements include winning two U9s cup finals together and claiming victory in five U11s finals, including two play-offs successes.

Fletcher, Reggie and Harry earned player of the match awards in three finals and have represented West Yorkshire U9s. All four of the boys have played for the Heavy Woollen League side, playing in the Yorkshire U9s competition, which they won in 2023 and were runners-up in 2024.