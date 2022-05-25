Imran Patel and Sohail Hussain put Hopton Mills in charge while Liversedge hit top spot

The victory lifted Hopton Mills up into sixth place and was never really in doubt once they had defied being put into to bat to compile a 268-4 total.

Imran Patel (90no) and Sohail Hussain (80) put on 115 for the fourth wicket before Umar Abbas hit a brisk unbeaten 52 from just 29 balls.

Patel smashed four sixes and 10 fours while Hussain’s impressive knock saw him hit 14 fours and a six.

Round-up of reports from Divisions Two and three of the Bradford Cricket League.

St Paul’s never looked like challenging the home side’s score and were bowled out for 125 with Abbas following up his batting exploits by taking 5-52 with the ball and Usman Maqsood claiming 3-24.

Bottom side Hartshead Moor were bowled out for just 79 as they slipped to a five-wicket defeat to Wakefield St Michael’s.

Only Hasnat Yousaf (23) and Danny Squire (17) reached double figures as Lee Gelderd (4-27) and Conor Andrews (3-12) did most of the damage.

Opener Latif Mangalarapu (36) ensured that St Michael’s secured the victory despite the efforts of Squire (3-35).

The result left Hartshead Moor 17 points adrift of second from bottom Hunslet Nelson.

Owais Hussain led the way with 114 as Heckmondwike & Carlinghow defied being asked to bat first by hitting the day’s highest score of 303-6 on their way to ending Adwalton’s unbeaten start in Division Three.

Hussain hit three sixes and 14 fours and was backed up by Hamza Shahzad (41), Usman Qureshi (32), Muhammad Shahnawaz (31no), Wajid Hussain (27) and Fahad Imam (26).

Adwalton fell 76 runs short as their reply ended on 227-7. Wasim Khaliq (4-48) did most to restrict them.

Parvaise Khan produced an impressive all-round performance to help Liversedge to top spot with an eight-wicket win over Gildersome & Farnley Hill.

Khan took 5-33 as the home side were bowled out for 142. He then followed up with an unbeaten 60 as he and Imran Dawood (58) put on 102 for the opening wicket in Liversedge’s comfortable reply.

Fourth-placed Scholes romped to a seven-wicket success after dismissing East Leeds for 99.

Mahleb Mahmood led the bowling with 5-14 before Hamza Khan (29no) and Christian Jackson (29no) then brought Scholes home.

Paolo Girardi continued his good start with Spen Victoria as he took 5-33 in his side’s 54-run over Windhill & Daisy Hill.

With Abid Awain also taking 3-38, Windhill were all out for 123. They were replying to Spen’s 177 total, which including a batting contribution of 32 from Girardi as well as 36 by Amjid Tariq and 35 from Bilal Ejaz. Victory lifted Victoria up to fifth in the table.

Altofts bowlers Alfie Oliver (5-28) and Craig Wood (4-19) combined to bowl Crossbank Methodists out for 75.