Heavy Woollen Cup KO for Woodlands but Hanging Heaton and Batley go through

After they edged out the Castleford-based team in their opening Premier Division match the previous week it was Townville’s turn for revenge as they came out on top by a three-wicket margin.

Woodlands were reduced to 77-7 before Scott Richardson (56no) led a recovery which took his side to 185-9. Last batsman Josh Griffin chipped in with 20no while Elliot Richardson hit 17

Townville lost early wickets in their reply, but Tom Brook steadied the ship and steered them to their first win of the season with an unbeaten 61. Kez Ahmed, with 4-22, was the pick of the Woodlands bowlers.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodlands were unable to repeat their league success from the previous week as Townville got a revenge win in the Heavy Woollen Cup.

Hanging Heaton progressed to the second round with an 143-run win over Sandal from two divisions below.

Skipper Ben Kohler-Cadmore led the way with four sixes and 10 fours in his knock of 88 and with support coming from Nick Lindley (47), Adam Patel (37) and Callum Geldart (29) Heaton were able to post a 265 total before bowling out Sandal for 122 with James Byrne (4-24) doing much of the damage.

Nikash Khan took 4-5 as Batley bowled out East Bierley for 117 before cruising to an eight-wicket win with Naveed Arif scoring 52no and Aqeel Mukhtar 45no.

Bierley’s top scorer was Daniel Cross (28) while Naveed Arif and Umar Farooq took two wickets each for Batley.