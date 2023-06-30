Some of the greatest names in league history will star for a 'legends' side against a home XI, for whom Andrew Gale and Tim Bresnan have appeared at first-team level so far this season.Leading the all-star parade is East Bierley and Woodlands legend Murphy Walwyn, the only player in Bradford League history to take all 10 wickets in an innings - not just once, but on two occasions.Brother of England international Jonny, Andrew Bairstow - who starred for the likes of Pudsey Congs and East Bierley in a decorated league career - will also take the field for the all-star side alongside Mark Gilliver, fourth in the all-time list of league run-scorers with 15,912 runs.Woodlands legendary off-spinner Kez Ahmed will also appear for the all-stars alongside former East Bierley, Cleckheaton and Undercliffe batsman Mark Gill and one-time Yorkshire and Scotland bowler Iain Wardlaw, now at Cleck and formerly of Hartshead Moor.Ex-Pudsey Congs stalwart Babar Butt will also make an appearance, alongside a one-club legend in ex-Pudsey St Lawrence captain James Smith.Woodlands legend Nick Rushworth, Lightcliffe seamer Rob Burton and bowler Greg Colehan, who has played Bradford League cricket for Salts, Bradford & Bingley, Windhill, Idle and Bankfoot make up the rest of the side.Entry is free and the game will start at 6.30pm. Food and drink will be available on the night and there will also be a raffle.