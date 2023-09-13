Hartshead Moor and Scholes celebrate title success on last day of Bradford Cricket League season

Watch more videos on Shots!

​With promotion already confirmed the final day was about whether Moor could go up as champions and that did that with a 159-run victory over Wrenthorpe while rivals bowling Old Lane were going down by 57 runs to Keighley.

Craig Field’s unbeaten century sent Moor on the way to their victory as he hit 13 fours and a six in an innings of 106no that helped the side post a 292-7 total.

Leo Manteit weighed in with 63no off 49 balls while Liam Pearson hit 36 and Tim Bresnan 31.

Craig Field hit a century to help Hartshead Moor clinch the Bradford League Division Two championship. Photo by Jim Fitton

Wrenthorpe were all out for 133 with Moin Hussain (5-32) their main destroyer.

Scholes were also celebrating after they secured the Division Three title by just two points from Altofts with Great Preston a further two points back after all three won their final games.

The title and promotion race went right down to the final hours of the season and Scholes held their nerve with a dominating batting display that saw then pile up 354-5 against Crossbank Methodists.

Adam Greenwood led the way with 111, including 16 boundaries, and support came from Christian Jackson (91) and James Robson (78).

They went on to win by a huge 240-run margin with Crossbank all out for 114 as skipper Josh Fell led the attack with 3-25.

It was not all as there was last day disappointment for Gomersal when they were relegated from Division One following a 26-run defeat to Sandal.

Despite a 5-27 spell from Australian Fergus McKenna, they were unable to pull off their run chase after dismissing Sandal for 190.

Gomersal were all out for 164 with Daniel Syme (34) top scoring.

It is relegation for Liversedge too as they went down after just one season in Division Two following a 230-run defeat to Northowram Fields.

Victory would have kept them up, but never looked likely after Australian Harry Hauenstein (131no) and skipper John Lister (127) made centuries in Northowram’s massive 404-4 score.

Liversedge replied with 174 as Will Atkin (48no) top scored.

Cleckheaton skipper Richard Pyrah marked his retirement with a magnificent unbeaten 160 as he steered his Division One title-winning side to a five-wicket win over Yeadon.

The former Yorkshire player smashed seven sixes and 19 fours as Cleckheaton overhauled a Yeadon total of 277-8. Ethan Lee (56) shared a fifth wicket stand of 167 with Pyrah.