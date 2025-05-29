Birstall Cricket Club hopes to encourage more women to join by upgrading its current changing and toilet facilities, which it said are “outdated, poorly designed” and “uncomfortable.”

The club hopes to raise £12,000 through an online fundraiser to create better facilities, including shower cubicles with locks, toilet cubicles, and updating both the home and away changing rooms.

The current facilities were last refurbished around 25 years ago, and consist of dilapidated changing rooms and a communal shower room with one urinal.

The club has recently formed a women’s cricket team and a women’s rounders team, and says its current facilities are “outdated, poorly designed, uncomfortable, with toilets primarily intended for male users and showers lacking privacy.”

The club said: “There is a definite need for the facilities to be updated and upgraded to ensure we can accommodate ladies moving forward.”

It said a revamp would include new plastering on the walls and ceilings in both changing rooms, as well as new flooring, and installing shower cubicles with locks and toilet cubicles.

On the impact the refurbishment would have, the club said: “The upgraded changing room area will directly benefit approximately 100 local individuals who currently play cricket at Birstall CC, particularly juniors and female players who have previously been underserved by our facilities.

"Furthermore, these enhancements will attract more participants to the sport, especially women and girls, by providing them with modern, clean facilities for changing and freshening up."

The club was established in 1887 and currently has a men’s senior cricket team, a women’s senior cricket team, a women’s rounders team, and more than 40 junior cricketers.