Four star Richardson books Woodlands’ place in Heavy Woollen Cup final

Woodlands match winner Elliot Richardson.

In a match reduced to 30 overs a side after rain delayed the opening of the match, Woodlands needed 10 runs from the last over to overhaul their opponents’ 178-9 score.

Six of those runs came from the first four balls before top scorer Brad Schmulian was dismissed for 66 in what looked a body blow for Woodlands.

The pressure was on, but Richardson’s decisive hit clinched a three-wicket win.

Earlier, Liam Collins had scored 33 and Tim Jackson 25, while Kez Ahmed (3-27) was the most successful Woodlands bowler with Chris Brice and Scott Richardson taking two wickets apiece.