Duckworth Lewis Stern comes into play as Batley lose out in rain-hit quarter-final but Hartshead Moor go through

Batley had made it into the quarter-finals, but lost out to Huddersfield League side Scholes in a rain affected tie.

It was the only game to produce a result as heavy rain in the afternoon scuppered all the others.

It also came close to putting paid to Batley’s tie as well and as it was they were only beaten because of a Duckworth Lewis Stern calculation.

Kasir Maroof hit 32 in vain for Batley in their Solly Sports Heavy Woollen quarter-final.

The match was reduced to 20 overs-a-side and Batley went in first to come up with a decent 178-7 total.

Muhammad Bhoola top scored with 42 while Yassir Ali hit 39 and Kasir Maroof 32.

Scholes had raced to 79-1 in six overs, with Yorkshire batsman James Wharton not out on 41, when play was brought to a halt with them already ahead of the Duckworth Lewis Stern par score.

Rain also played havoc with the second round of the Gordon Rigg Jack Hampshire Cup with only three of the ties able to produce results.

Four games, including Heckmondwike & Carlinghow’s home tie with Scholes and Spen Victoria’s tie at Sandal, were abandoned without a ball being bowled while just 27 overs of action was possible in the clash between Northowram Fields and Bowling Old Lane.

Hartshead Moor were able to play and were delighted they did so as they reached the quarter-finals thanks to some impressive batting against East Leeds.

An unbeaten 105 from Hasnat Yousaf powered them to a nine-wicket win in a match reduced to 20 overs each.

Thanks largely to Yousaf, whose display of power hitting and strokeplay saw him smash three sixes and 16 fours in a 64-ball knock, Hartshead passed their rivals’ total of 144-4 with surprising ease as they had 4.4 overs to spare.

Support came from fellow opener Christopher Wynd, who hit 25 runs from 24 balls to help the run chase to get off to a strong start.