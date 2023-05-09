​The Yorkshire champions piled up the second round's biggest score as they made 339-5 in their 50 overs on their way to a 141-run success.

Muhammad Bilal (74no), Tom Clee (73), Brad Schmulian (72) and Tim Jackson (59) were in fine form with the bat to ensure a big target was set.

Yohan Mendis (65no), Rishi Chopra (52no) and Sabir Mahmood (38) then hit back for Congs, but they fell behind the asking rate and their innings ended at 198-3.

Brad Schmulian took five wickets for Woodlands against Ossett to help his side to the top of the Bradford League.

A day earlier Woodlands were one of the few teams to be able to complete their game because of rain and went to the top of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League Premier Division.

They defeated Ossett by three wickets after bowling them out for 144 with skipper Brad Schmulian taking 5-44 and Chris Brice 3-27.

With bad weather around Woodlands went for their shots in their reply and lost seven wickets, but got home in the 24th over as Sam Frankland (39) led the way.

Hanging Heaton had their Premier match with Bradford & Bingley abandoned after they had done a decent job in the field to dismiss their opponents for 175 with Mustafa Rafique taking 4-27 and Max Chappell 4-51.

East Bierley managed a victory in Division One as they chased down a DLS target of 117 from 25 overs to beat Gomersal by five wickets.

Umar Abbas led the way as he hit four sixes and six fours in a pacy 51no after Nisar Ahmad had taken 4-61 and Danny Cross 4-40 as Gomersal were dismissed for 172.

Henry Pearson (38no) and Nick Kaye (30no) helped Birstall achieve a DLS target of 122 to record their first win of the season at the expense of a Carlton side who have now lost all three of their matches.

Pearson was also in good form with the ball in hand, taking 4-15, while Ryan Gray claimed 3-25 and David McCallum 3-45 as Carlton were all out for 141.

Hopton Mills won a close Division Two game played on Sunday when they edged out Bowling Old Lane by nine runs.

Batting first, they totalled 185 thanks largely to Connor Heywood’s 88, made from just 42 balls and including seven sixes and six fours.

Lane were dismissed for 176 with their last wicket falling off the fourth ball of the final over.