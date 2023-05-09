News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
14 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
16 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
18 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
19 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
19 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Cricket round-up: Woodlands beat the weather to enjoy double success

​Woodlands breezed into the quarter-finals of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup with a commanding win over Pudsey Congs.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

​The Yorkshire champions piled up the second round's biggest score as they made 339-5 in their 50 overs on their way to a 141-run success.

Muhammad Bilal (74no), Tom Clee (73), Brad Schmulian (72) and Tim Jackson (59) were in fine form with the bat to ensure a big target was set.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yohan Mendis (65no), Rishi Chopra (52no) and Sabir Mahmood (38) then hit back for Congs, but they fell behind the asking rate and their innings ended at 198-3.

Brad Schmulian took five wickets for Woodlands against Ossett to help his side to the top of the Bradford League.Brad Schmulian took five wickets for Woodlands against Ossett to help his side to the top of the Bradford League.
Brad Schmulian took five wickets for Woodlands against Ossett to help his side to the top of the Bradford League.
Most Popular

A day earlier Woodlands were one of the few teams to be able to complete their game because of rain and went to the top of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League Premier Division.

They defeated Ossett by three wickets after bowling them out for 144 with skipper Brad Schmulian taking 5-44 and Chris Brice 3-27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With bad weather around Woodlands went for their shots in their reply and lost seven wickets, but got home in the 24th over as Sam Frankland (39) led the way.

Hanging Heaton had their Premier match with Bradford & Bingley abandoned after they had done a decent job in the field to dismiss their opponents for 175 with Mustafa Rafique taking 4-27 and Max Chappell 4-51.

East Bierley managed a victory in Division One as they chased down a DLS target of 117 from 25 overs to beat Gomersal by five wickets.

Umar Abbas led the way as he hit four sixes and six fours in a pacy 51no after Nisar Ahmad had taken 4-61 and Danny Cross 4-40 as Gomersal were dismissed for 172.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Henry Pearson (38no) and Nick Kaye (30no) helped Birstall achieve a DLS target of 122 to record their first win of the season at the expense of a Carlton side who have now lost all three of their matches.

Pearson was also in good form with the ball in hand, taking 4-15, while Ryan Gray claimed 3-25 and David McCallum 3-45 as Carlton were all out for 141.

Hopton Mills won a close Division Two game played on Sunday when they edged out Bowling Old Lane by nine runs.

Batting first, they totalled 185 thanks largely to Connor Heywood’s 88, made from just 42 balls and including seven sixes and six fours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lane were dismissed for 176 with their last wicket falling off the fourth ball of the final over.

Ben Haigh took 4-55 while there were two wickets each from Touseef Haider and Reuben Shuttleworth.

Read More
Dewsbury Moor Maroons earn bragging rights in NCL clash with Shaw Cross Sharks
Related topics:WoodlandsOssettYorkshire