CRICKET IMAGES: Premier action as Batley take on Methley in Bradford League

Here's a look at Bruce's images from a Bradford League Premier Division game in which Methley ran out winners by 100 runs.

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite was the star of the show as he hit 94 to top score for visitors Methley who made it two wins from two to sit on top at this early stage of the season.

Naveed Arif (4-70) and Umar Farooq (3-51) posed early problems, but the away side were able to post a 268 total .

Batley were all out for 168 in reply with only Kasir Maroof (56) making much of an impression.

Waite followed up his batting exploits by taking two wickets, while Charlie McMurran, James Wainman and Tom Chippendale also claimed two victims.

Four wickets Batley's opening bowler Navid Arif took four 4-70 against Methley.

Attacking intent Jordan Laban holds the pose after a good looking shot in his innings of 14 for Methley.

Pace attack Umar Farooq delivers on the way to taking 3-51 for Batley against Methley.

Classy Cree Alex Cree plays a classy looking shot, but his innings for Methley was to be cut short at 17.