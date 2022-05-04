Sunday’s first round tie against Gomersal saw them emerge as seven-wicket winners with former Yorkshire all-rounder Richard Pyrah proving a key figure.

First Pyrah took 4-24 and was backed up by Shahrukh Khan (3-34) and Amir Hussain (3-1) as Gomersal were dismissed for 124.

Pyrah then hit 30 runs with the bat and with Yousaf Baber scoring 35no and Ethan Lee 33, Cleckheaton coasted home in less than 24 overs.

Richard Pyrah was in good all-round form in Cleckheaton's Priestley Cup win over Gomersal. Picture: Allan McKenzie/ SWpix.com

Top scorers for Gomersal were Andy Gorrod (30), Graham Hilton (27) and Richard Wear (26).

The highest individual score of the day came from Callum Geldart for Hanging Heaton as he hit an unbeaten 119, including 11 fours and four sixes.

With Josh Wheatley also contributing 34, Heaton raced to a nine-wicket win over Undercliffe who had been kept to 174, largely down to Wheatley’s efforts with the ball as he took 5-28.

Another century came from East Ardsley opener James Van Der Merwe as he hit 104 in his side’s 68-run win over East Bierley.

After Ardsley posted a 208 score Bierley were all out for 140 with openers Sam Gatenby (38), Matthew West (31) and Adam Brown (27) the only batsmen to make an impression.

Their best bowlers had been Danny Cross (3-33), Josh Summerscales (2-8) and Brown (2-35).

Birstall went out of the competition at the first round stage as they lost by 110 runs to Bankfoot.

After electing to bat first, Bankfoot were able to set a challenging target in reaching 262-9 in their 50 overs with James Lee making 82 and Hisan Ahmad 53.

Dave McCallum (3-22) was the pick of the Birstall bowlers while Brad Lay weighed in with 2-22.