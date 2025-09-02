Cleckheaton win fight to stay in top flight of Bradford League

Khizer Qadeer passed the 1,000 runs milestone for the 2025 season for Cleckheaton when he hit 86 against Bradford & Bingley.

​Despite having their game abandoned any Cleckheaton frustrations could be put to one side as it has been confirmed that they will be playing in the top flight of the Bradford Cricket League again next year.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baildon’s inability to come up with a victory in their match with Jer Lane meant that they are now relegated from the Premier Division – and Cleckheaton are safe from the drop.

They certainly deserve to be staying up after some fine batting performances. Another one gave them a good chance of victory against Bradford & Bingley before rain denied them the chance to take advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleck's openers Ethan Lee (30) and Waleed Akhtar (26) gave Cleck a solid base in a 64-run stand before Khizer Qadeer and Yousaf Baber took the score on in a 107-run partnership for the third wicket.

Qadeer went on to make 86, including six sixes and four fours, and in doing so he joined Baber in passing 1,000 league runs for the season.

Baber contributed 61, with nine fours and a six, before Aaron Ratnaligam joined in the fun with 40 off 36 balls as Cleckheaton reached 300-8 by the end of their 50 overs. The batting was to prove in vain, however, as Bingley's innings only lasted 47 balls before the rain came, with them on 40-0.

Scholes, who are in need of points to avoid relegation from Division Two, were frustrated to have their game with Altofts abandoned when they stood on 83-1 after 17 overs in reply to 237.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sayed Salman was looking good on 62 not out when the rain came. He had earlier bowled well, taking 4-58, while Christian Jackson also claimed 3-54.

James Russell produced the season’s best bowling figures of 9-41 as Spen Victoria delivered a body blow to Brighouse’s Division Three promotion hopes and boosted their own with a five-wicket win.

Russell took the first nine wickets to fall before Chris Allen snapped up the final wicket as Brighouse were all out for 95.

Andrew Robinson (36no) sealed Spen’s win, which lifts them to third, just four points behind Heckmondwike & Carlinghow who had a free week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harsh Patel blasted 121 from 49 balls as Crossbank Methodists beat Liversedge on DLS.

Patel smashed 11 sixes and 11 fours as he reached his century in the first 12 overs. Zafar Mehmood also hit 48 as Crossbank made 295. Jay Rajpurohit (3-68) and Josh Smith (3-94) were the best of the Liversedge bowlers.

Rain reduced the Liversedge reply to 20.2 overs and despite making 96-4 they lost on DLS.