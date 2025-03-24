Cleckheaton CC ladies prepare to go international in tri-series tournament in Istanbul

Cleckheaton CC Ladies are aiming to play in an international tournament in Istanbul.

​Cleckheaton CC Ladies Team – who had their inaugural season in 2024 – are honoured to have been invited to take part in a tri-series tournament along with Varna Cricket Club and Istanbul Cricket Club.

The competition will take place in Istanbul between May 2 and 5 and the ladies are now busy organising plans for the trip, including financing it for which they are turning to cricket fans for help. ​

From beginners to seasoned players, these ladies have come together to form a passionate and enthusiastic team that embodies the spirit of community and sportsmanship, fostering fun, friendship and unwavering support for one another both on and off the field.

The opportunity for the tour and tournament came about through a coaching partnership between Point Blank Cricket and Varna Cricket Club in Bulgaria.

Point Blank Cricket and Varna CC have established a partnership to expand opportunities for their cricketers to experience high level coaching and different opportunities such as this one.

Kieran Rogers, head coach at Cleckheaton Cricket Club and owner of Point Blank Cricket said: "The interest from the ladies at Cleckheaton Cricket Club was immense and within a few minutes we had enough for a full softball ladies team to travel to Istanbul Cricket Club to compete.

Victoria Flanagan, from the Cleckheaton team, added: “Our journey to play in a tournament in Istanbul promises to be a remarkable adventure, not only for the chance to play international cricket but also for the cultural exchange and camaraderie that such trips foster.

"Competing against teams from different countries will provide invaluable experience and growth for our players.”

The ladies train on Tuesday evenings at 6.30pm at Cleckheaton Cricket Club and encourage anyone who is even slightly curious to go along and give it a try.

To help the ladies on their adventure a Crowdfund page has been set up at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cleckheaton-ladies-cricket-team-tour-of-istanbul

The crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help cover the costs of travel, accommodation, and other expenses associated with the tournament, such as kit needed.